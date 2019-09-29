VFW Post 1980 held a dance Saturday night with the Southfork Band playing country music.
The dance was to raise funds to assist veterans in many ways. Not only local veterans who may need assistance, but also those passing through town who need gas or a place to stay.
Mike White, who previously was Commander of the student veterans at ESU, is now the Commander of Post 1980. During Veterans Week in November, the post will hold another dance.
