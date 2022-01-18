A Lebo man driving through a field died Monday when he turned into the path of an oncoming train.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Patrick Harsch, 51, drove a pickup west alongside railroad tracks around 2:25 p.m. He then turned onto Wanamaker Road southwest of Olivet, but failed to stop at a crossing.
The train engineer was not injured. No one else was in the truck.
