The final fall presentation by Emporia State University Theatre opens Wednesday and runs through Saturday.
“The House of Blue Leaves” tells the tale of Artie Shaughnessy, a songwriter who toils by day as a zookeeper. At night, he plays at piano bars in Queens where he lives with his wife, Bananas. His mistress, Bunny Flingus, lives downstairs. On the day the Pope is making his first visit to the city, Artie’s son Ronny goes AWOL from Fort Dix, stowing a homemade bomb. Also arriving are Artie’s old school chum Billy, now a successful Hollywood producer, and his starlet girlfriend.
The cast includes Gabe Hernandez a sophomore from Wichita (Artie Shaughnessy); Lucas Coble, Olpe (Ronnie Shaughnessy); Taylor Bisbee, Rosalia (Bunny Flingus); Olivia Nunnelley, Goddard (Bananas Shaughnessy); Mariah Trible, Wichita (Corinna Stroller); Gabrielle Hernandez, Hutchinson (Head Nun); Jillian Schwartz, Lawrence (Second Nun): McKenzi Crossman, Liberal (Little Nun), Jakin Lefto, Valley Center (M.P.); Mickey Manuel, Wichita (Man in White); and Eddie Lee, Emporia (Billy Einhorn).
The production is directed by Aubrey Jean Near, an ESU Theatre alum. Near is an Oregon-based director and stage manager. Originally from Independence, Near studied at Emporia State from 2010-14, receiving her BA in Theatre with a minor in Communication. After graduating from Emporia, Near worked as the production manager and production stage manager at the Lawrence Arts Center in Lawrence. During this time, she created and co-directed with other ESU alumni.
Her connections in Lawrence took her to New York City to develop “All We Have Left” with Liz Hara (Sesame Street) and Spencer Lott (Sesame Street/A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood). Near then pursued her Master of Fine Arts in Stage Management from the University of Iowa and graduated in May of this year.
The production team also includes Nancy Pontius (Scenic Designer), Chris Lohkamp (Technical Director) and Amanda Dura (Costume Shop Manager).
Students on the production team include Mollie McClanahan, Topeka (Costume Designer), Ben Johnson, Wichita (Stage manager); Isabelle Nelson, Olathe (Assistant Stage Manager); and Mason Nicks, Leavenworth (Lighting Designer).
“The House of Blue Leaves” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday in the Karl C. Bruder Theatre in King Hall, 1301 Market St. For tickets, call the box office at 341-6378 or online at tickets.emporia.edu. Tickets are priced at $12, $10 and $5 (ESU students) when purchased in advance. Ticket prices rise to $15/$12/$7 at the door.
