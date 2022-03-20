Drivers heading north from Chase County should prepare for a detour, beginning next week.
The Kansas Department of Transportation confirmed Friday that promised work on nearly eight miles of K-177 in Morris County will begin Monday, March 28.
The highway will close from Avenue L, north of the Council Grove reservoir, to the middle of the K-4 intersections. The construction should last through fall.
KDOT recommends following a marked detour west on U.S. 56 from Council Grove to Herington, then north on U.S. 77 to Interstate 70-Junction City.
Another option might be traveling east on U.S. 56 through northern Lyon County, then turning onto K-99 north of Admire to head toward Eskridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.