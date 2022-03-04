The Emporia Gazette
Public comments are open through Tuesday on two applications for broadband internet service in rural Lyon County.
The Kansas Department of Commerce is offering Broadband Acceleration Grants to companies for service to “unserved and underserved Kansas households.”
KwiKom Communications proposes to offer fiber-optic service to the entire city limits of Hartford and Neosho Rapids. The company claims the towns have “a lot of untapped growth potential,” and “the need for affordable, usable broadband is dire.”
S&A Telephone currently serves broadband to 96 buildings in Americus. It seeks state approval for “Phase 3” expansion to 88 more on the southeast side of town.
“Lyon County is considered to be an economically distressed area,” the S&A application adds.
Details of the applications are posted online, by following the “broadband” tab at KansasCommerce.gov to “Broadband Acceleration Grant Year 2.” Comments can be made there as well.
State grants are scheduled to be awarded in mid-May.
