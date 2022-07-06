Signs of change are coming to part of Chase County. In this case, new road signs.
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that work to replace and install signs will begin next Monday in Chase, Morris and Dickinson Counties.
They'll include “your route markers, your speed limit signs, destination markers,” KDOT spokesperson Ashley Perez said Wednesday.
The only Chase County road to receive the new signs will be K-177.
In nearby counties, sign replacements are planned along U.S. 56, U.S. 77, K-4, K-149 and K-218.
“Motorists should expect little or no impact on traffic flow,” a KDOT statement said.
In parts of Kansas, signs finally are being replaced after they were blown down by the derecho last December. But Perez said that's not the case in this area.
“They're past their life expectancy for visibility,” Perez explained.
The replacement work should be finished by November. The project costs $477,255.
