Morris County courthouse.jpg

Steven Iverson may enter a plea at the Morris County Courthouse on aggravated assault charges at a hearing Tuesday.

 Courtesy 8thjd.org

A plea is possible Tuesday in the first of several high-profile court cases that are rolling into 2023.

A plea hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning for Council Grove attorney Steven Iverson, 36. He’s charged with six counts for reportedly threatening a city council member and his wife with a truck on K-177 in July 2020.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.