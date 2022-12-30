A plea is possible Tuesday in the first of several high-profile court cases that are rolling into 2023.
A plea hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning for Council Grove attorney Steven Iverson, 36. He’s charged with six counts for reportedly threatening a city council member and his wife with a truck on K-177 in July 2020.
Prosecutors say Iverson also offered $5,000 to a man who once was accused of the attack.
Iverson’s attorney, Thomas Lemon of Topeka, told a Morris County District Court hearing in early December that a plea arrangement should be “taken care of” in time for Tuesday’s session.
A different judge will oversee the hearing, since Morris County Magistrate Judge Margaret White is retiring. District Judge Susan Robson will preside.
One of the most puzzling cases of 2022 returns to court Thursday. What Emporia Police described as a shooting is still open, in spite of two arrests.
Prosecutors say Shedrick Williams, 28, will be arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and burglary. He’s accused of attacking Harold Stewart, Jr. at a park in late July.
Stewart was shot later that day at the Eastgate Plaza Apartments, but prosecutors say no charges have been filed for the shooting at this point.
A pre-trial conference will occur in Lyon County Court the following week in an attempted murder case from October.
Prosecutors say Matthew Schroeder, 41, broke into a State Street home intending to kill a woman he may have known.
The first of two child pornography cases involving suspects in the Emporia area will have a new hearing in mid-February.
Walter Haskin, 27, was arrested in Chase County in July on two counts of possessing and attempting to distribute child porn. His public defender indicated in November that plea negotiations were underway.
The other child porn case involves Brandi Snyder, 35, of Lyon County. Her trial on four charges currently is scheduled for Monday, March 20.
A jury trial is scheduled for late February in Chase County involving Eric McClure, 39, of Milford. He’s the man who authorities say fired at a passing vehicle on K-150 in May, leaving a man commuting to work wounded.
The case that’s arguably the most closely-watched in Lyon County still has no trial date, as 2023 begins.
Samuel Garcia, 23, is scheduled for arraignment Thursday, May 4 in the murder of Emporia teenager Jesus Avila more than five years ago.
Garcia is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and four other counts. But he’s currently serving a prison sentence for a kidnapping case which developed after Avila was killed.
