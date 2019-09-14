The Granada Theatre recently welcomed Rebeca Herrera as its new acting director.
Herrera has an artistic background in saxophone performance, singing and dancing, with an educational background in theology and business administration. She came to Emporia with her husband, Omar, who has lived in Emporia most of his life.
“I am very excited,” Herrera said about her new role. “We have a lot of plans for the fall and winter season. It’s a really good feeling to have. We want to bring this theatre back alive, and we want to be more active in the community, and we definitely want to be there for Emporia.”
Upcoming events at the Granada:
Jack Mouse and Janice Borla - 7 p.m. Oct. 11
Paranormal movie “Young Frankenstein” -6:30 p.m. Oct. 25
Lee Greenwood and Crystal Cayle - 8 p.m. Nov. 8
Phil Vassar and Lonestar - 7 p.m. Dec. 14
Mouse is a native Emporian who will also be in town for his class reunion.
“He was gracious enough to want to do a concert here, so we’re really excited about that,” Herrera said.
With its gilded trim and ornate, timey decor, Herrera said the Granada “is absolutely gorgeous.”
“I love the Spanish architectural touch,” she said. “I love the Arabic touch and how beautiful it is. With my husband having that architecture eye, he points out the little things that make this place much more beautiful to me.”
Added to the Granada is new office space between the theatre and the Sweet Granada. Renovations will be complete at the end of the month. Herrera’s office will be in the new space, along with the area to pick up will call tickets.
Not only will Herrera get to meet all sorts of performers in this role, but she will also get to meet many Emporians.
“I hope that this position impacts me in a way to where I feel like a true Emporian,” she said. “Being from a big city, coming to a smaller town, and the town embracing me — it’s such a good feeling. I am learning to become an Emporian every day.
“Not being from Emporia, I feel like I don’t know a lot of people. That’s one thing that I strive to do — meet people. I would love to become more of a part of Emporia. With this job role, I feel like I can meet so many people.”
Herrera said the biggest challenge will be this transitional phase, though she feels supported by the board, particularly president Sonja Hodges, vice president Mike Helbert, secretary Amy Moody and treasurer Stacey Burkdoll.
“They’ve been amazing,” she said. “They have been by my side since I started, making this transition a lot easier. I want to thank them for all of their help and reaching out and embracing me and giving me this opportunity that I feel so honored to have.”
Herrera would like to let the community know that she will try her hardest to bring in good shows. She is interested in bringing in poetry, comedy specials, more concerts, movies and weddings. She also strives to use the Granada Girl Room mezzanine level as both a professional meeting space and a space for smaller, casual gatherings like book club meetings, poetry readings and other similar events.
Herrera is open to suggestions for events and can be contacted at director@emporiagranada.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.