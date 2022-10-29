A veteran from Cottonwood Falls played a part in adding a new name to the Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame this year.
Ret. Col Charles R. Rayl nominated General James Henry Lane for his “visionary warrior leadership skills” which Rayl said placed Lane “at the historical forefront in Kansas.”
According to Rayl’s nomination letter, “General Lane, the ‘Liberator of Kansas,’ came into my focus when I read James P. Muehlberger’s article entitled ‘The Kansas Lawyer Who Saved Lincoln’s Life’ in the February 2011 Kansas Bar Journal.”
“What really piqued my interest was Lane’s military leadership skills as a member of the Kansas State Militia,” Rayl wrote.
Lane was born in 1814 in Lawrenceburg, Ind. He commanded the 3rd and 5th Indiana Regiments during the Mexican–American War, and was a U.S. congressman from Indiana from 1853-1855, where he voted for the Kansas–Nebraska Act. Lane moved to Kansas Territory in 1855, where he became involved in the abolition movement. He drafted the anti-slavery Topeka Constitution.
“Lane was very supportive of the Union during the pre-Civil War Period,” Rayl wrote. “His vision was to keep the States together as one country and one government, slavery not withstanding.”
Rayl said Lane was appointed to the State Territorial Legislature, holding office from 1861-1866.
“He provided experience, skill and the personification of the gallant commander. He was credited with success during the Wakarusa War,” Rayl said. “Both President Pierce and his Secretary of War Jefferson Davis served with Lane in the Mexican war. President Buchanan referred to Kansans as a lawless people and wanted Kansas admited as a slave state under the LeCompton Constitution and denounced General Lane as a military leader and as a dangerous character in 1857. Lane and the militia continued to skirmish with the Missouri bushwhackers.
“Lane continued to loudly support the Union and democracy. He was requested by President Lincoln to provide security for the President and the White House. He rapidly organized 115 supporters, many of whom were Kansas combat veterans of the bloody war between pro-slavery Missourians and the free state Kansans. He set up camp for the Kansas Brigade in the White House and marched them down the avenue facing the White House in what would be described in modern terms as a demonstration. On the opposite side of the Potomac River were thousand of Confederates who dared not engage Lane’s meager forces nor carry out an assassination attempt on President Lincoln. President Lincoln knew that Lane was a able leader of troops including many members of the Kansas Frontier Guard, all of whom had six years of combat experience fighting the Missouri boarder ruffians.”
Rayl said many 19th and 20th century historians credit Lane’s leadership, as well as the Frontier Guard, with “saving the Republic.”
“President Lincoln appointed Lane as a general officer to command the Kansas Brigade consisting of the Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Kansas Volunteer Regiments that served with distinction along the Kansas-Missouri border protecting the then State of Kansas,” Rayl said. “Lane recruited and trained the first regiment of Negro troops as the First Kansas Colored Volunteers. This was the first Black regiment where Black men fought as infantrymen.”
As a 2009 inductee to the Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame, Rayl said he would be “humbly honored” to see Lane’s name added to the ranks. He included a number of materials to support his nomination, including a dissertation written by a doctoral student, a master’s thesis, and book, letters and compiled research.
Lane will be inducted into the Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame on Nov. 6, at the Nickell Memorial Armory in Topeka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.