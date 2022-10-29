James_Henry_Lane_(1).jpg

Gen. James Henry Lane

 Library of Congress

A veteran from Cottonwood Falls played a part in adding a new name to the Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame this year.

Ret. Col Charles R. Rayl nominated General James Henry Lane for his “visionary warrior leadership skills” which Rayl said placed Lane “at the historical forefront in Kansas.”

