ST. PAUL — Friday may have been one of the more stagnant games the Olpe girls have been a part of in recent memory, but the Eagles’ defense still did more than enough to secure a win. The Indians scored single digits in all four quarters of play as Olpe started 2020 with a 42-29 victory.
The Eagles were slow to extend their lead throughout the contest, but did, stretching a three-point lead after the first to a five-point advantage at halftime. The margin was 10 heading into the fourth, but St. Paul couldn’t find a late-game push to challenge the Eagles.
Macy Smith scored a game-high 11 points for Olpe.
The Eagle boys faced a tougher challenge, but shot the ball steadily all night to earn a 68-44 victory.
Jordan Barnard scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter, helping push the Eagles to a 19-7 advantage. The Eagles stretched the lead to 22 by halftime and added another seven to their margin heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles will host Southern Coffey County on Tuesday.
GIRLS
OHS 11 9 12 10 — 42
SPHS 8 7 7 7 — 29
Olpe: Smith 11, Davis 5, Heins 9, Bishop 3, Fisher 10, L. Broyles 4.
SPHS: Doherty 2, Hutcherson 10, Bradshaw 5, Struthers 8, Coomes 4.
BOYS
OHS 19 17 22 10 — 68
SPHS 7 7 15 15 — 44
Olpe: Barnard 21, N. Redeker 6, D. Hoelting 11, D. Redeker 11, Soyez 5, C. Hoelting 6, W. REdeker 4, Skalsky 4.
SPHS: C. Bradshaw 2, Lemmons 6, H. Smith 8, Albertini 12, Dent 12, C. Bradshaw 2, Morillo 2.
Chase County girls 46, Lyndon 33
LYNDON — Chase County’s girls were neck-and-neck with Lyndon much of the night before a big fourth quarter put the game out of reach in a 46-33 victory.
The Bulldogs’ lead was just two points heading into the final eight minutes, but they were able to pull away from the Tigers to open their January slate with a win.
“We didn’t play bad, we just (weren’t) sharp,” CCHS Head Coach Ron Slaymaker said. “We turned it on pretty good (in the fourth).”
Much of the Bulldogs’ offense late came from the free-throw line as they scored 10 from the charity stripe in the final period.
Three Bulldogs scored in double-figures, including Britney Schroer, who added a game-high 14.
The Chase County boys didn’t find as much success against the Tigers on Friday, falling by a 49-30 margin.
The Bulldogs’ deficit was seven at halftime, though the host Tigers stretched their lead across much of the second half.
Owen Eidman had 10 points for CCHS. Lyndon’s Miles Kitselman had a game-best 21.
Chase County will host Northern Heights on Tuesday night.
GIRLS
CCHS 11 12 5 18 — 46
LHS 7 7 12 7 — 33
Chase Co.: Simpson 11, Hinkson 6, Vandegrift 11, Higgs 4, Schroer 14.
Lyndon: Criqui 9, Addleman 11, Ramey 3, Easter 7, Gross 3.
BOYS
CCHS 5 10 8 7 — 30
LHS 8 14 13 14 — 49
CCHS: Gilbreath 6, Johnson 6, Stout 2, O. Eidman 10, Schroer 2, Reyer 4.
LHS: Biggs 7, Feuerborn 8, T. Miller 9, Kitselman 21, Massey 4.
Council Grove 57,
Jeff. County North 35 WINCHESTER — The Council Grove girls had a first quarter to forget, but that helped provide a game worth remembering.
CGHS had almost twice as many turnovers (7) as points (4) in the opening quarter, but righted the ship to take a 57-35 victory away from Jefferson County North on Friday night.
“I was really proud of our resolve tonight after getting down 10 early,” CGHS Head Coach Jason Shelangouski said. “I felt we ... started valuing the basketball a lot more and we knocked down some shots, which was good to see.”
After trailing 14-4 at the end of the first, the Braves flipped the scoreboard in the second and didn’t need to look back, finishing with a 22-point win.
Abbi Good led CGHS with 11 points, while Joslin Cannon added nine.
The Council Grove boys struggled defensively late, allowing 36 second-half points to Jeff. County in a 59-48 loss.
The Braves finished the first with a 13-8 advantage and trailed by just three at the half. They kept things close through the third but weren’t able to complete a comeback.
Trey Marshall had a team-best 18 points, while Jeric Heath added 16.
CGHS will host Osage City on Tuesday.
GIRLS
CGHS 4 19 16 18 — 57
JCNHS 14 3 7 11 — 35
Council Grove: Good 11, King 2, Cannon 9, Honas 7, Jones 1, Armstrong 7, Butler 14, Allen 5.
Jeff Co.-North: M. Orenne 1, Young 2, Ka. Biltoft 7, N. Roenne 2, Ki. Biltoft 4, Kahler 17, Tibbits 2.
BOYS
CGHS 13 9 17 9 — 48
JCNHS 8 15 19 17 — 59
Council Grove: Hula 4, Marshall 18, Bieling 6, Heath 16, Tischhauser 4.
