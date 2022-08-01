A Council Grove attorney accused of trying to run over a city council member has a new date for his first court appearance. And new details have emerged about what may have happened.
Steven Iverson, 35, is scheduled to appear Monday, September 19 in Morris County District Court. The appearance was originally scheduled for early July but was postponed at the last minute.
An affidavit submitted by a Morris County Sheriff’s Deputy calls what happened between Iverson and city council member Keith Wessel two summers ago a “road rage incident.”
Alex Wooden’s statement, which was redacted for public review, says it started as Wessel and his wife drove home from dinner in Alma Saturday night, July 25, 2020.
Their Jeep reportedly came upon a semi-tractor parked at the intersection of K-4 and K-177 in Alta Vista. The vehicle, which belonged to Iverson, did not move for some time, then began moving slowly on K-177.
Wooden says Wessel decided to pass the semi, presuming it had mechanical trouble. But then the semi approached him “excessively fast” from behind, slowing only to sound its air horns.
Wessel said he sped up to get away, but the semi reportedly kept following them closely and sounding its horns. Wessel escaped only when he turned his Jeep onto K-4.
“I was so terrified that I honestly thought we were going to be killed,” Allicia Wessel wrote in a statement to the deputy.
Keith Wessel claims in a statement that he met with Iverson in November 2020, the affidavit continues. Iverson reportedly told Wessel he was a passenger in the semi during the incident in July while someone else drove it.
But two days later, the deputy said he met with Iverson and was told something else. The attorney claimed he was not with that other person on the night in July.
That presumed driver was arrested on the night of the incident. The Gazette has not named that former suspect at the request of Special Prosecutor Ashley McGee of Lyon County.
One day before the presumed driver was scheduled to go on trial in the spring of last year, Iverson contacted him and offered money to get the case dismissed.
“I’ve got $5,000 cash right now. I’ll bring it over,” Iverson reportedly said.
But the suspect went to his attorney first, claiming the roles in the semi were reversed. Iverson was the driver, while he was the passenger. They were together all day because the suspect was working on Iverson’s truck.
After mentioning that, “all criminal charges against him were dismissed and the jury trial was canceled,” Wooden’s affidavit says. The records of that case were expunged and sealed. The Gazette has not been allowed to review them.
But Wooden may not have known about all that until the former suspect filed a sworn statement sometime last fall.
“Mr. Iverson has a difficult time operating semi-tractors,” Wooden quoted the former suspect as saying in a December interview. Yet Iverson reportedly insisted on driving it on K-177 that night.
The former suspect claims Iverson wanted to give the passing couple a scare. That led to Iverson’s semi and Wessel’s Jeep coming practically bumper-to-bumper at high speed on a state road after dark.
“He was scared for his life during the whole incident,” the deputy said of the former suspect.
All that led to the current charges against Iverson. He was arrested in June on six counts.
Four of them are felonies: two counts of aggravated assault, as well as interference with a law enforcement officer and “interference with the judicial process; induce witness to withhold/delay information in a felony case.”
The two other counts, intimidation of a witness or victim and reckless driving, are misdemeanors.
A voicemail message left with Iverson’s attorney in Topeka Monday afternoon was not returned by the time of publication.
In the meantime, Iverson is in court defending clients in Morris and Dickinson Counties. He apparently owns a semi-tractor because his online biography indicates he farms cattle and hogs.
