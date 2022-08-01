A Council Grove attorney accused of trying to run over a city council member has a new date for his first court appearance. And new details have emerged about what may have happened.

Steven Iverson, 35, is scheduled to appear Monday, September 19 in Morris County District Court. The appearance was originally scheduled for early July but was postponed at the last minute.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.