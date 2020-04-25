What makes family all the more special is how it grows unexpectedly.
Jerry Runkle’s family relations hit a growth spurt around the year 2000 with the addition of a half-brother and half-sister. Runkle’s adoption story teaches that family is most important, no matter the time apart or the blood relation.
Runkle was born in 1945 in Kansas City, Missouri, and was put up for adoption. A married couple from Iowa, Jerry and Wilma Runkle, gave the boy a home and a sister (Jane Kunz). His adopted father was a college professor, and his mother a housewife. Runkle said his parents were open about how he was adopted.
Though Runkle knew that he was adopted, Missouri concealed any information about adoptees’ biological families, unless the biological family agreed to be in contact. As Runkle got older, he became interested in being in contact with his biological mother. He shared his information with a court-appointed representative in an effort to reach out to her.
“I sent information about myself to the court-appointed person, and she came back saying that my mother didn’t want to know me,” Runkle said.
Runkle’s biological mother did not share with her husband or children at the time that she had a child prior to them. She was concerned her family would not accept him.
Runkle let the interest simmer for several years. He reached back out again, without success. Runkle believes “everything in life happens for a purpose,” and continued to live his life. He and his wife Candace got married in Pennsylvania three years into the four he served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He and his family moved around the country 10 times in 10 years.
Eventually, the Runkle family settled in Emporia, where Runkle was offered a job at the Safeway plant. He never anticipated staying in Emporia long, though he ended up making it home.
Around the year 2000, Missouri laws began to change and allowed adoptees access to their deceased biological parents’ obituaries. Runkle did not immediately hop on the opportunity, but let the idea sit with him for “a long time,” he said.
“My wife and I decided that we would pursue this a little more,” he said. “I didn’t know whether this would upset my mother — well, her family.”
Runkle decided to write a letter to his biological family that explained who he is and the situation at hand. He expressed his interest in speaking with them, and only two days later, he received a call from his half-sister Jodi Swander and half-brother Alan Sleder. He discovered that his half-sister lives in De Soto and his half-brother lives in Wichita. Runkle lived right in between his siblings this whole time.
Runkle and his siblings met and even set up a family reunion with their children.
“It’s really been a happy situation,” he said. “It’s made my life much more complete.”
Runkle’s half-sister shared with him pictures of his biological family, including an image of his grandfather, a World War I veteran. He learned that his biological father was killed in World War II. He also learned that his half-brother went to Emporia State University just a couple of years before the Runkle family moved to Emporia. Runkle had no prior connection to Emporia, but does not believe that his move here was simply coincidental.
If the connections weren’t uncanny already, it is possible that the Runkle family had met his half-sister before. Runkle’s adopted mother was on an adoption board in Kansas City with her church group for some time. Runkle’s half-sister adopted her daughter through the same agency and attended the organization’s annual picnic. Additionally, Runkle’s half-brother’s grandchildren are also adopted.
Runkle and his siblings talk every Sunday. He said this experience has augmented his love for his family and made his life even better.
“I’ve had a wonderful life, and there is not a thing I would change,” he said.
