Blackjack, roulette, Texas Hold ‘Em and craps drew a crowd to the annual Altrusa Casino Night at the American Legion on Saturday evening.
Event co-chair Jean Tidwell said the evening of faux gambling is a fun way to give back to the community.
“This is our one big moneymaking event of the year,” she said. “It’s a fun way to raise money for local causes — all the money we raise stays local.”
The total amount raised had not been announced at press time, but will be released later this week.
Altrusa Emporia, a social and community service club, donates proceeds to various local organizations. The group funds a scholarship and focuses on literacy programs such as Cradle to Career and the English as a Second Language program at Flint Hills Technical College, as well as CASA and SOS.
“Those are the groups we raise money for regularly, then occasionally we donate to a one-off cause like when Newman Regional Hospital was fundraising for mammogram equipment,” Tidwell said.
Saturday’s event included dinner provided by Altrusa members, casino games and silent and live auctions with prizes donated by members and area businesses.
For $20, patrons received dinner and $10,000 in “funny money” to play the casino games. Any “funny money” they won throughout the night could be put toward bidding on items in the live auction. Patrons bid on silent auction items using legal tender.
“One of the fun things about casino night is, it’s a good way to learn craps or blackjack because our dealers are invested in you winning as much money as possible,” Tidwell said. “They’ll teach you how to play so you have more to spend on auction items.”
Sylvia Bernal comes every year with her husband. This year she brought three family members for the first time, all of whom crowded around the craps table to place their bets on the dice.
“[Casino Night] is something fun and different to do in Emporia,” Bernal said.
Kim Redeker is another frequent attendee, along with her husband, Steve.
“Steve and I have never been casino-goers,” she said, “so this is an opportunity to do something fun and different. Altrusa does a great job of getting items for the auctions. We always have a great time.”
This year’s auction items included a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl helmet and a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl football, both signed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Patrons could also bid on gift certificates to local restaurants, a drone, baked goods, rounds of golf, carpet cleaning, car repair, jewelry and flowers.
Donors included Stover’s Restoration, Thurston’s Plus Auto Body, Riverside Floral, the Sweet Granada, Kari’s Diamonds, Emporia Country Club and many more.
Altrusa Emporia is the local chapter of Altrusa International, Inc, an international non-profit organization focused on community service. Founded by Dr. Alfred Durham in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1917, Altrusa began as a civic organization for business and professional women, who were entering the workforce in record numbers during World War I. Currently, Altrusa has around 8,000 members in 313 clubs from more than a dozen countries, including Canada, New Zealand, India and the United States.
Altrusa Emporia meets the first Thursday of the month at the Emporia Country Club. For more information, contact wendly@swbell.net.
