Tuesday's Emporia Corporate Challenge event was Bocce Ball, held at Jones Park.
Hill's RED (Hill's Pet Nutrition) took home first place. NIMRods (Norfolk Iron & Metal) came in second.
After three events, Hill's RED is in the lead — it took second in Monday night's Escape Game — and has accumulated 91 points. The NIMRods are in second with 88 points and Agbackers are the third-place team with 78.5 points.
