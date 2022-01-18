There’s a leak at Madison City Hall. Not the political kind, but a real leak.
“There is rain leaking in from outside, and it drips down a wall onto the floor,” City Clerk Victoria Stewart said during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
The Council voted to have Quality Masonry of Emporia repair the leak on the south side of the building. It was the only business Stewart found that would offer a bid, at about $3,700.
“This is a wall we had waterproofed by a mason years ago,” Mayor Paul Dean said.
The mayor was satisfied with the proposal.
“If this is the old bid we’ve been presented, it’s the only bid that we’re going to get,” he said. “There aren’t many masons in the area.”
A city employee suggested using a foam spray, similar to what was used to seal the outside of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Eureka.
“It’s a very good… insulation,” Council member Jody Thomas said.
But the mayor said for this project, brick work at the top was the better option.
It was a night of old and new for the city council. The new was Jennifer Boles taking the oath of office as a new council member. The old was Dean taking the oath for a sixth term as mayor.
The council then approved people to several positions, with no noticeable changes. Michael Helbert of Emporia will remain City Attorney.
“We do have other attorneys in Madison,” Dean explained. “I’ve asked them in the past if they would consider being City Attorney, City Judge…. That is nothing that our local attorneys desire to do.”
Other appointments made at Tuesday night’s meeting were:
- City Clerk – Stewart
- City Treasurer – Michael Bartlow
- City Judge – Ted Hollembeak
- City Publication – The Madison News
- City Bank – Citizens State Bank
- City Health Care Services – Newman Regional Health
Read more about Tuesday night’s meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.