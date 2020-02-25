Lyn Blubaugh will have a brand new ride when she returns to the gravel later this spring.
A fundraiser titled "Sit and Spin for Lyn" was held Saturday at Madison High School, with all proceeds going to Blubaugh in her fight against colorectal cancer. The giving continued Monday when Mulready's Pub and Gravel City Supply and Adventure Co., along with Salsa Cycles, gifted Blubaugh — unbeknownst to her prior to the gathering at Mulready's — a top-of-the-line Carbon Salsa Warbird gravel bicycle.
"Everyone knows what kind of person you are," Mulready's co-Owner Rick Becker told Blubaugh in front of a packed crowd at the Commercial Street pub. "You may not know that you deserve this, but we all know that you (really) deserve this."
The gift was a complete surprise to Blubaugh, who said she was needing a new bicycle.
"You know it's gonna get a lot of miles on it," she told the crowd.
"Cancer hasn't been so great, but you guys are."
To read more about Blubaugh and her fight against cancer, visit www.emporiagazette.com/area_news/article_a45e6b50-56b8-11ea-9168-9b70c6e8ee43.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.