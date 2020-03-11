Area parents and children were invited to an afternoon of hands-on creativity Tuesday at the Emporia Public Library as the organization hosted a free LEGO “Master Builder” event.
Throughout the afternoon, guests had access to the library’s full collection of LEGO bricks, mini-figures and instruction manuals.
“We try to do these type of LEGO events, usually, about once a month,” said Lori Heller, Youth Services Coordinator at the EPL. “We like to throw in a couple extra when there are breaks from school, because it really is a great family activity.”
Fitting with the theme of the event, most guests chose to stray away from convention and build “random awesomeness” rather than any set designs, allowing for plenty of unique and colorful vehicles, landscapes, skyscrapers and still-life creations.
“Our collection of LEGOs now fills up a whole chest — which I can barely close — so there’s definitely enough for everybody,” Heller said. “We started out with our donated collections, bought a few of our own, bought some new characters, specialty pieces and baseplates and the kids have really taken it over from there.”
Heller said another Master Builder event is currently set for 2-3 p.m. Friday, but also encouraged patrons to be mindful of other free library activities during Spring Break.
“[Wednesday] we’re doing a mad science activity at 2 o’clock over wind-based projects, so that should be fun, and anybody can come out for that,” Heller said. “For some of our younger kids and their families, we’ll be hosting a craft week from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll want to meet in the Children’s Storytime Room.”
The Emporia Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays. A full schedule of Spring Break events can be accessed online at emporialibrary.org. Those with questions can also call 620-340-6462 for more information.
