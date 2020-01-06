Vigilance ATA Martial Arts is going strong into its second year in business.
Co-owners and Instructors Ray and Stacie Baquero said their experience in Emporia has so far been a positive one. With both children and adult classes, they have taught martial arts to students from ages 4 to 67.
“When we got here, we were new to the area,” Ray Baquero said. “We didn’t really know what to expect, but the longer we’ve been here, the better it has become. It’s been a very positive experience.”
Saturday, students and community members had a chance to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of Vigilance ATA’s presence in Emporia with an open house. Throughout the day, there were hands-on demonstrations of different skills and classes along with snacks and prizes.
Classes range from ATA Tigers for 4 - 6-year-olds, to adults and even a master’s club and instructor certification classes. Students learn the basics of Taekwondo to eventually introducing weapons training and other more advanced techniques. Women’s self-defense and children’s confidence classes are among some of the special, free classes that are also offered.
Ray Baquero, a third-degree black belt who previously served 20 years in the military, said they have so far averaged about five people per class, but have had as many as 18.
As the numbers have gone up, so has the amount of space needed. After only a year, Vigilance ATA Martial Arts will be moving from its current location at 1426 Industrial Road to another building in the Emporia West Plaza, next to Dollar General.
Ray Baquero said the move puts them well ahead of where they thought they’d be after one year in the community.
“When we first got here, we thought around the two-year mark we’d maybe be moving,” he said. “In here, we only have two rings, and in the new building we can get up to six. A lot of the stuff we do requires space.”
He said the extra space will also allow them to offer additional classes, such as combat fitness and more family classes. He is hoping to reach the 50-student milestone by June.
So far, the most popular have been courses for the young children and adults. Stacie Baquero said one group they are really hoping to see more of is the college students in Emporia.
“We’d love to have more college students,” she said. “We have a lot of kids and a lot of adults, but we haven’t seen many college students and that age group.”
In just a couple weeks, Ray Baquero might be able to encourage a few of his classmates to check out Vigilance ATA. He is beginning classes at Emporia State University to earn his Bachelor’s degree in sports leadership and recreation. He said he is looking forward to get started in furthering his education.
“Before, I had never really entertained the notion of going back to school,” he said. “But when I heard about this degree, it sounded right up my alley.”
The fact he is planning to go to school is further indication of his commitment and level of comfort in Emporia.
Ray Baquero said being a part of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce has also been beneficial for both the business and him personally. It has opened the door for partnerships with area schools, the Girl Scouts and allowed them to get involved in events like the Teddy Bear Clinic and the Christmas Parade.
“Everybody’s been super friendly,” he said. “The businesses and the people that we’ve interacted with — I was the new guy coming in, and they’ve made us feel like part of the community.”
