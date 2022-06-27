What is so rare as a day in June… with no threat of heat advisories or severe storms?
The Emporia area is in for several of those days. The trend actually started Sunday, when the high temperature at the airport was only 78 degrees. The average temperature was seven degrees below normal.
Madison had 0.66 inches of rain Saturday. A recording station three miles northwest of Emporia had 0.05 inches of rain Saturday morning. But the airport only had a trace.
A slow warming trend is expected this week, from 80 Monday to 92 Thursday. The next chance for rain occurs before dawn Friday.
