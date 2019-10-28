Downtown Emporia came alive to celebrate the dead Saturday.
For the second straight year, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow teamed up with Emporia Main Street to celebrate Dia de los Muertos — or Day of the Dead. Organizers were blown away by the reception the celebration received from the community in its first year, and 2019 built on that success.
"The major thing is, everyone saw the first generation last year so they stepped up their game," Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods said. "You see bigger ofrendas, better costumes, more businesses have gotten involved and people have come from a wider geographic region. Last year at this time, you might have seen about an eighth of the crowd we have right now; and I think it could get much bigger."
The day started with the Dia de los Muertos Parade before children had a chance to satisfy their sweet tooth with the annual downtown trick-or-treating.
The fiesta continued on Seventh Avenue between Commercial and Merchant streets. Raíces Hispanas Grupo Folklorico — a popular local dance troupe — was among several performers as the street was lined with food and vendors highlighting and honoring Hispanic culture.
The Day of the Dead is a holiday celebrated in Mexico along with areas of South and Central America which aims to honor loved ones who have died. The day is not, however, a day of mourning. Vibrant colors, lively music and good food mark the occasion as fond memories are the foundation of the experience.
Emporia's 2019 Cinco de Mayo Queen Amy Guillen was born in the United States, but both of her parents are from Mexico. She appreciated the chance to celebrate her family's culture and have so many others join her in doing so.
"I'm proud of my roots and I'm proud to be a part of this," Guillen said.
"Honestly, I feel very happy that others want to take part in our culture; try our food, listen to our music. I feel like people who are not from the Hispanic culture — I can see they're wanting to learn more."
Sharing culture both from an educational and social standpoint was something HOTT member Felix Lizarraga said means a lot to him and the members of HOTT.
Lizarraga, who is Cuban, said it was "wonderful" for the Hispanic people in Emporia to see so many people enjoying and celebrating their culture.
"It means a lot," he said. "The town is coming together and different cultures are coming together. It's so nice to see so many people from different races and different backgrounds and different cultures just come together to celebrate and have fun."
Woods said working with HOTT has been a great experience for Emporia Main Street. He said collaborating with the group is especially satisfying because it is a non-profit which raises scholarship money for local students. Most of the money raised by Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow stays in the community and goes toward students at Flint Hills Technical College and Emporia State University.
He also said Dia de los Muertos is another in a continually-growing list of events in downtown Emporia that help bring people to town. Many, he said, are also difficult for other towns to emulate because "Emporia does it right."
"It's awesome to see an event that really blends our community together," Woods said. "We always say, 'Downtown is for everyone,' and I think this is just another great example of that.
"We have people from other states here today and people have said to me, 'I wish I lived in a town that has events like this,' and we always say, 'You can.' We've also had former Emporians come back and say how much the town has changed and how they're excited about all that we have going on. Plus, there are churros."
