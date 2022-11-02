Honor Flight homecoming

Flag-wavers lined the sidewalk outside Olpe High School Tuesday night to welcome home the autumn USD 252 Honor Flight.

 Courtesy Facebook.com/USD 252 Honor Flight

Fire departments rolled and residents waved flags Tuesday night, as the autumn USD 252 Honor Flight reached its end.

A charter bus carrying military veterans and high school guardians arrived at Olpe High School slightly ahead of schedule, around 9 p.m. It ended a whirlwind 44-hour round-trip to Washington to visit several national landmarks.

