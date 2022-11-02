Fire departments rolled and residents waved flags Tuesday night, as the autumn USD 252 Honor Flight reached its end.
A charter bus carrying military veterans and high school guardians arrived at Olpe High School slightly ahead of schedule, around 9 p.m. It ended a whirlwind 44-hour round-trip to Washington to visit several national landmarks.
A group of people lined the sidewalk with U.S. flags, repeating the sendoff for the tour early Monday.
Several veterans and guardians gave “gratitude speeches” as their bus traveled from Kansas City International Airport to Lyon County.
“It’s been a great pleasure and an awesome trip,” Vietnam Army veteran Jim Schmidt said. “You really made a lot of men happy.”
“You guys can be very, very underappreciated, and that’s not a good thing,” guardian Elizabeth Kelley told the group. She called the flight “a simple way to honor you a little better.”
The Honor Flight Facebook page noted Emporia Police and Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies provided escorts for the bus, along with fire units from Hartford, Neosho Rapids and Olpe.
Tuesday’s tour stops included the Eisenhower Memorial, Holocaust Memorial, Jefferson Memorial and Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.