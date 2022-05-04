As the Eurythmics once put it in a song: Here comes the rain again.
At least this time, there's no risk of tornadoes or severe storms. The National Weather Service says there could be “brief periods of heavy rain”, with “small hail and gusty winds” possible Thursday.
The most widespread rain Wednesday is expected along and east of the Kansas Turnpike. The southeast corner of the state is under a flood watch, due to the potential for heavy rain.
Emporia is expected to receive one to 1.5 inches of rain before the clouds pass Thursday night.
A recording station three miles northwest of Emporia had 0.65 inches of rain Monday and early Tuesday. Madison had 0.68 inches, while Cottonwood Falls had 0.47 inches,
By the time Friday comes, the Emporia area will have sunny spring conditions. The high should be near 70 degrees Friday, building to 83 for Mother's Day and upper 80s early next week.
