LEBO — The Lebo High School football team rode a nine-touchdown performance from quarterback Devan McEwen en route to a 62-36 senior night victory Friday evening.
The Wolves held a 30-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter on McEwen touchdown passes of 60, 69, 17 and 20-yards, and continued to utilize what was already working on offense throughout the rest of the game.
McEwen finished the night 20-29 for 383 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions — his favorite target being Kyle Reese who made seven catches for 234 yards and two scores — and added 92 yards and two more scores on 15 carries. Wolves receivers Andrew Bailey and Luke Davies also had two touchdowns apiece.
In all, Lebo had 558 total yards, averaging almost nine yards-per-play and nearly 20 yards-per-play on passes. The Wolves had little problem moving the football in clutch situations as well, going 10-17 on third down conversion attempts and 2-3 on fourth down.
“We really just kept calling plays that were already working for us and waiting for them to make adjustments, but they never did,” said Lebo Head Football Coach Brian Hadley. “We knew through watching film that they were susceptible to the play-action pass, so that’s what we tried to do tonight. We also tried to keep a pretty even balance like we usually do. I’ll have to look at the stats, but I think we were pretty even on runs and passes.
“Obviously, the offense runs through McEwen, and it’s nice to have someone like him touch the ball for your side on every play. We knew he could pass, but now he’s decided he’s going to be a runner for us too, and that just makes him even more dangerous … I think it was the first time in three weeks that we had our whole team healthy and ready to go, so that made a big difference for us.”
Big performances weren’t just limited to the offensive side of the ball for the Wolves, as Reese — with 13.5 tackles — and Davies — with 10.5 — each looked like “one-man wrecking crews” while flying actively around the field. After the first quarter, the Eagles never got closer than 12-points, and were unable to mount much of a comeback effort thanks to an 0-3 rate on fourth down. Time of possession did little to help the Maranatha cause either, as Lebo enjoyed more than a quarter of extra time on offense.
“Both those guys were huge for us tonight, especially Reese being able to do what he did on both sides of the ball,” Hadley said. “In the last couple of weeks, and really in our losses, we’ve had times where we really shoot ourselves in the foot. We didn’t do that near as much tonight ... We stayed physical like we preached in practice and got good effort from all our guys.”
Lebo (5-2) will cap their regular season next Friday with a 7 p.m. road matchup at Burlingame.
