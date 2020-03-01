WAVERLY — Three was the magic number for Lebo Saturday night.
The Wolves had dropped a pair of heartbreakers to Madison earlier in the season, including on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the Lyon County League Championship Game.
But in the third meeting between the two squads, Lebo used its stifling defense to shut down the Bulldogs in the third quarter. An old-fashioned three-point play by Kaden Ott on a beautiful inbound pass with 3:33 in the frame gave the second-seeded Wolves the lead, and they never gave it back. They held off No. 1 Madison for a 42-35 Class 1A Regional title.
"Toughness wins games," Lebo Coach Dwayne Paul said. "People talk about culture, but you can't create an amazing culture until you have toughness. I told the guys coming in that we don't win this game unless we match their physicality."
The game was physical and hard-fought on both ends, but the Wolves took it to a new level coming out of halftime. After leading 17-14 at the break, Madison was unable to dent its half of the scoreboard until Ryan Wolgram hit a jumper with 58 seconds on the clock.
Behind that stingy defense, Lebo was able to finish the night with a 17-6 advantage in the turnover differential. That played a pivotal role in its eight unanswered points to begin the third frame to build a 22-17 lead.
"At halftime Coach told us that it all starts on the defensive end," said Wolves junior Devan McEwan, who scored a game-high 18 points. "Our defense leads to our offense, and we were able to pick it up in the second half."
"Tonight, the bottom line was, they out-played us in the third quarter," Madison Coach Brett Dannels said. "Outside of that it was pretty even. We just couldn't get a shot to fall — their defense made it tough for us to get good shots — and we turned it over a few times."
Despite all of that, the Bulldogs were still in striking distance entering the fourth quarter, down just 22-21.
An off-balance jumper by McEwen with 6:38 gave him four quick points in the final frame and provided some breathing room at 26-21. Madison's Drew Stutesman answered with a layup on the other end, and the Bulldogs kept it tight until McEwen drained a monster 3 from the corner to put Lebo on top 33-25 with 2:33 to play.
"The extra pass from Landon Grimmett set me up," McEwen said. "That gave us some more momentum to finish it out."
The Bulldogs weren't ready to go away just yet.
Wolgram dropped in a layup with 1:27 to go that got his team within one possession at 34-31.
"My guys are very solid in that area," Dannels said. "You don't get to 20-3 because you don't know how to finish a game."
That, however, was as close as it got. Lebo went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final 1:10, with Andrew Bailey dropping in four and Kyle Reese hitting two and adding a layup to put it away.
"Everyone watching or listening to the game is thinking 'Kaden and Devan fouled out. What are they going to do?'" Paul said. "We know we have guys who can step up. Andrew Bailey is a two-year starter, so he knows what to do. This isn't new to anybody."
Even though Madison had handed the Wolves two tough losses during the regular season, McEwen said his team didn't enter the night with revenge on its mind. Either way, it came out fired up, jumping out to a 6-1 lead before the Bulldogs found their footing.
The score was knotted at 10-10 going into the second quarter, where buckets from Wolgram, Isaac Miser and Stutesman helped Madison build its 17-14 halftime advantage.
"Any time you can get a win it feels good," Paul said. "We felt like we could have won either one of those other two games. They could have gone either way."
McEwen finished the night 7-for-15 from the field in what was otherwise a tough shooting night for both teams to finish with 18 points. He added three boards and two steals to that total. Bailey poured in nine points, grabbed three boards and pilfered four steals for a big performance off the bench.
Wolgram and Stutesman finished with 14 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the Bulldogs. The ladder added a game-high nine rebounds and three steals.
Both teams advance to sub-state play, which begins Thursday night in either Emporia or El Dorado. They will find out which site they will be visiting Sunday morning.
"At this point, no team is going to recreate who they are," Paul said. "We know who we are at this point in the season. We hang our hats on defense. That's our staple."
Lebo 42, Madison 35
Lebo 10 4 8 20 — 42
Madison 10 7 4 14 — 35
Lebo scoring: McEwen 18, Bailey 9, Reese 7, Ott 6, Grimmett 2.
Madison scoring: Wolgram 14, Stutesman 10, Brome Rayburn 7, Hunter Engle 2, Miser 2.
