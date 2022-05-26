Emma Chase Friday Night Music is back in full swing this summer season with jam sessions from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of each month. Depending on the weather, this family friendly event is partnered with and located at Prairie PastTimes and in front of the Flint Hills Symphony, according to the Chase County Chamber of Commerce website.
“I think it's a defining feature for our community,” said Annie Wilson, coordinator for Emma Chase Friday Night Music. “We try to determine the Flint Hills culture and what is that? It’s the rodeo, it's the architecture of the court house and it’s music.”
This open mic night is open to everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re just starting your musical endeavors or if you are a professional musician, all are welcome to participate and enjoy the experience, said Wilson.
“We have always had wonderful turn out of musicians. It’s a great opportunity for the audience and the musicians to hear and play a variety of music,” said Wilson.
While bluegrass and folk music are the main genres played, the music variety is widespread. Including a designated occasion that they host referred to as electric night where people can come and play with amps and electric guitars, she said.
“It’s an opportunity to hear homemade music of all types, mostly traditional,” Wilson said. “It’s a chance to enjoy the small town charm.”
These events are not only musically stimulating but also a visual feast. Between the beautiful landscapes, architecture and the art galleries, visitors from all around Kansas and the world have plenty to experience, she said.
To find more information and to stay up to date on the latest Emma Chase Music news visit https://www.facebook.com/EmmaChaseMusic/.
