Drought map - 10.20.22

Practically all of Chase and Lyon Counties now are in a level-two “severe drought,” according to a new federal report. Higher drought levels are farther south.

 Courtesy Drought.gov

A mostly-dry week in the Emporia area expanded drought conditions across several counties, according to a report released Thursday.

The federal Drought Monitor’s weekly updated map shows only tiny corners of northwest Chase County and northwest Lyon County are not in a level-two “severe drought.” The corners are in level-one “moderate drought.”

