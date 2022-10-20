A mostly-dry week in the Emporia area expanded drought conditions across several counties, according to a report released Thursday.
The federal Drought Monitor’s weekly updated map shows only tiny corners of northwest Chase County and northwest Lyon County are not in a level-two “severe drought.” The corners are in level-one “moderate drought.”
Rain reports between 0.14-0.36 inches in the Emporia area Oct. 11-12 did not reverse the trend.
A severe drought means grain and hay yields are low, while the risk for grass fires increases, according to Drought.gov.
In line with that, the National Weather Service warned Thursday morning of a “very high” risk for rangeland fires during the afternoon in Lyon and Morris Counties.
Almost 82% of Greenwood County is in a level-three “extreme drought,” with water restrictions possible. Almost 33% in the southern portion is in top-level “exceptional drought.”
The next best hope for relief in the Emporia area comes early next week. But first, Friday should have a combination of 26-mile-per-hour winds and low 20% humidity.
Both numbers should increase during the weekend, with gusts reaching 45 mph Sunday.
The chance for rain begins Sunday night, then will be strongest Monday afternoon and evening at 40%. Sunshine should return Tuesday.
Wednesday was the coldest morning of the fall, with a record-tying 21 degrees reported at Municipal Airport. And a record-breaking 18 at Cottonwood Falls. Emporia was 23 degrees below normal for mid-October.
But the afternoon high in Emporia improved to 64. That trend should continue, with 77 expected Thursday afternoon and 85-degree days forecast throughout the weekend.
