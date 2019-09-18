Members of the Emporia High FFA club officially brought in the fall semester with some festive decorations during their first Community Night of the year Tuesday evening at the high school.
For an entry fee that acted as a donation to the club, guests of all ages were invited to try their hand at making toilet paper pumpkins. The process involved unrolling and wadding the tissue paper up into an appropriate shape, cutting out an autumn-themed fabric cover for the “pumpkin” and then adding selections of leaves and stems for a more natural look.
Club Adviser and EHS Ag Teacher Amy Jenkins was excited for students to interact with members of the local community again, and said similar events would be planned in the future.
“The purpose of FFA is to get kids involved in community service, learning more about agriculture, helping people in and around the town, and really just helping kids put their interest into things that help others in general,” Jenkins said. “We do the Community Nights as one of our fundraisers because we go on a lot of trips and they, obviously, cost money. Instead of asking kids to come up with funds out of their pocket, we try to do as much fundraising as we can.
“Community Nights are open to the public. Anyone can come and we welcome everyone … I like my FFA students to be able to talk to community members not only about what we’re doing in our classroom and in the club, but we also want them to build networks and get them to know people in town. It gets them more comfortable interacting with adults and maybe some of the people involved in the industries and businesses some of these kids will work for one day.”
FFA members encouraged those interested in crafts and other family-friendly activities to check the group’s Facebook page — @EmporiaHighFFA — periodically for updates on upcoming Community Nights. Announcements are typically made three to four weeks in advance, so guests can RSVP for larger activities.
“A lot of people think that FFA has everything to do with agriculture, and that it’s all based around farmers and ranchers, which isn’t really the case,” Club President Deryk Witherspoon said. “We have a lot of members that haven’t grown up on a farm or anything like that, that are in it for public speaking, leadership and other roles than just agriculture.
“So, we like spending time with you guys and seeing new faces come out. We like officially meeting people that we see around the community, and it’s just nice to have the support.”
“Community Nights are really fun,” added sophomore FFA member Leanna Rust. “You get to make a new craft that you’ve never made before. It’s really not hard, although some of them can look like it. It’s an easy and fun way to meet new people.”
