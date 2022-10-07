Strong City Walk to School map

Construction in Strong City could complicate Chase County Elementary School’s participation in “National Walk to School Day” Wednesday. Several Fifth Street intersections are closed.

 Courtesy KanDrive.org

Chase County has nothing against school buses. But for one day next week, it wants children to try walking to school — and it’s asking for parents to help.

The elementary school will join in the 11th annual “National Walk to School Day” Wednesday. Because of construction in Strong City, specific traffic reminders have been issued for it.

