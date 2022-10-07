Chase County has nothing against school buses. But for one day next week, it wants children to try walking to school — and it’s asking for parents to help.
The elementary school will join in the 11th annual “National Walk to School Day” Wednesday. Because of construction in Strong City, specific traffic reminders have been issued for it.
Students should be dropped off at the fire station, beginning at 7:20 a.m. Parents can reach it by crossing Fifth Street at Palmer Street. Other intersections between Cottonwood and Palmer are closed.
Sixth Street also will be open to reach the fire station’s parking lot.
The walk should begin at 7:30 a.m. This is where moms and dads can help.
“We are seeking local adults that are willing to come help supervise the children over the route and construction zone east of the park,” a statement from USD 284 said.
Children will need to maneuver past stone piles at the park as well.
Parents who can assist can contact the Chase County Schools office for details.
The nationwide event actually is called “Walk and Roll to School Day,” including bicycles. The event website indicates it has several goals, such as promoting “the need to make routes to school safer for active trips” and “encouraging children to be more active.”
As of Friday, Chase County Elementary was one of 24 schools in Kansas registered to participate in the event. Council Grove Elementary also is among them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.