The Emporia Gazette
The 3rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting was held in Neosho Rapids Sunday evening at the Neosho Rapids Community Building.
People sat in their vehicles and listened to Christmas music as hot chocolate and cookies were enjoyed. The event was sponsored by the Neosho Rapids Park Committee.
