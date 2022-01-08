Coming into a new year is a great opportunity for changes to be made in community settings and The Madison Public Library has not shied away from this opportunity.
In fact, they have fully embraced it.
Receiving grants to help these community spaces make changes is extremely helpful. Luckily, the Madison Library has received a few grants recently which have allowed for more activities to be added to the library’s plans.
“We got some learning materials for kids, like activity boards and STEM tables and materials, and also, some outdoor picnic tables for behind the library,” said library director Christine Inman
While these grants are mostly over, the library will continue to apply for more grants as they come along. Also, they have recently posted a survey to their Facebook page to get the community’s input on future activities that they have been thinking about hosting.
The library still hosts their weekly storytime and monthly book club, along with trying to host an adult activity and a kids/family event each month. Also, they work with different school programs, such as After Zone and Summer Zone, and are working on getting in touch with community groups, such as Main Street Mommas.
Inman’s goal for the library in 2022 is for people to see the library as a community space rather than just a library.
“I think it gives them something to do and just ways to connect to other people and just see the library as more of a community center and not just a place that holds books,” Inman said.
Inman enjoys having fun and entertaining events in town is that it benefits the whole community.
“[My favorite part is] seeing kiddos get excited about reading and getting adults activities to do that they don’t have to go out of town for,” she said.
The Madison Public Library is also looking for a part-time employee to work a couple of Saturdays a month. If you are interested, either go to the library at 110 S 1st Street or call 620-437-2634
To fill out the Madison Library Interest Survey, visit the Madison Public Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/madisonkslibrary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.