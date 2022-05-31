Emporia's wettest month of the year could be rainy all the way to the end.
But the government's Storm Prediction Center lowered the risk for severe storms Tuesday morning. Emporia and Chase County now are in a level-one “marginal” area, with higher areas of risk to the southeast.
But two to three more inches of rain could fall. So the National Weather Service has put Lyon County under a flood watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Chase County has a flood watch from 4 p.m. Tuesday through late Wednesday night.
Road A at the Lyon-Chase County line was blocked Tuesday morning between U.S. 50 and Road 180 as a flood precaution. Road 155 between Road F and Road G remained closed as well.
A recording station two miles north of Emporia reported 3.3 inches of rain Monday. Americus reported 1.75 inches of rain Tuesday morning, going back 24 hours.
Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.81 inches of rain Monday. A reporting station three miles northwest of the city had 0.9 inches.
The airport had a wind gust of 66 miles per hour during Monday night's thunderstorms. The wind reached 60 mph north of Neosho Rapids.
Quarter-sized hail fell in Emporia, as well as four miles north-northeast of Olpe.
The only flood warnings in effect Tuesday morning were for areas between Manhattan and Topeka, as well as the Salina area.
Rain in the Emporia area finally should end Wednesday night, leaving sunshine Thursday and Friday.
