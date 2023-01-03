The Kansas Turnpike Authority clarified Tuesday exactly what it plans to do in north Lyon County this year.
“The Admire exit will not become cashless in 2023,” Senior Communications Manager Jeri Biehler said by email.
The Gazette reported last week that the KTA wants to finish three “cashless tolling zones” between Emporia and Topeka by October. This was based on the turnpike's monthly construction report.
But Biehler said the zones are among “many activities that must be completed before the entire Kansas Turnpike becomes a cashless system in 2024.”
The other steps include the installation of toll equipment on overhead gantries, a “new back-office system” connecting equipment on roads and “expanding customer service.”
The complete use of vehicle K-Tags and license plates could end the tickets and toll plazas which regular turnpike travelers have used for decades.
