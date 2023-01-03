Turnpike gantries
Courtesy KSTurnpike.com

The Kansas Turnpike Authority clarified Tuesday exactly what it plans to do in north Lyon County this year.

“The Admire exit will not become cashless in 2023,” Senior Communications Manager Jeri Biehler said by email.

