A Cottonwood Falls man was free on bond Wednesday after being arrested on methamphetamine and weapons charges.
A statement from the Chase County Sheriff's Office said Andy Helton, 48, was arrested around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Helton was arrested after deputies checked a reported “suspicious pickup truck” in the area of V Road and 300 Road, about one mile southwest of Lake Kahola.
A K-9 from the Morris County Sheriff's Office apparently helped track him down, along with agents from the state Department of Wildlife and Parks.
Helton was booked Tuesday night for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a weapon. The statement did not explain what his weapon was or how it was used.
Helton posted bond, but a court date for him was not scheduled as of Wednesday morning.
