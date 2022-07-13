The next construction project on the Kansas Turnpike will require closing a road between Admire and Americus.
Officials announced Road 280 over the turnpike will close Monday, July 25. Traffic will be stopped between Road P and K-99 for about two months.
Crews will raise the bridge as part of a project to make all overpasses higher so larger trucks can move safely.
Drivers can get around the shutdown by using Roads 270 and 290.
Similar bridge-raising projects began in June at Road 330 and Road U, west of Miller, and on YY Road in Chase County. The speed limit at turnpike construction spots is reduced to 65 miles per hour.
Beyond those turnpike projects, the only current road closures in Lyon County are Road U south of Road 170 near Neosho Rapids, Road 160 at Road S and Olpe/Hartford Road (Road 75) east of Road N.
