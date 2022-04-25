An old phrase warns, “Few good things happen after midnight.” In Olpe, Monday morning was an exception.
The group in the ninth Honor Flight left Olpe High School at 1:25 a.m., bound for Washington. The trip includes 22 military veterans and teenage “guardians”.
People lined up along the sidewalk to see off the group, which took a bus to Kansas City International Airport. An elaborate escort led them through the Emporia area, including first responders and Patriot Riders.
A Southwest Airlines flight took the group to Baltimore-Washington International Airport at 5:30 a.m. A water gun salute welcomed the flight to the capital area.
The main goal of the trip is to let veterans see memorials set up in their honor, along with other Washington attractions. The travelers make the trip at no charge, as Honor Flight is funded through donations.
The veterans served their country in Vietnam, Lebanon, Grenada, Iraq and Operation Desert Storm (Kuwait). The guardians met them at a “meet and greet” dinner at the Olpe Chicken House last Wednesday.
The national Honor Flight Network program will celebrate 250,000 participants next week. Elizabeth Dole, the widow of Sen. Robert Dole, is chair of that event.
More information about USD 252 Honor Flights is available at USD252.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.