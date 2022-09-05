A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with potentially serious injuries Sunday after crashing into a ditch in northern Lyon County.
Emporia Fire Department Capt. Jesse Taylor said Monday that first responders were called to K-99 and Road 370 shortly after 12:30 p.m.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Joseph Mueller, 71, of Topeka was traveling north when he missed a curve about four miles north of Admire. He went off K-99, then both Mueller and his bike flipped.
Mueller was taken to Newman Regional Health with what troopers called “suspected serious injuries.” They added Mueller was wearing a helmet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.