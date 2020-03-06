The annual Bonner and Bonner Lecture at Emporia State University presented to students the importance of adaptive leadership.
Thursday night, the ESU Albert Taylor Hall held attentive students, faculty, and community members as Mildred Edwards lectured on “Authenticity and Vulnerability in Leadership: Why Here? Why Now?” Edwards is a professional in an array of fields ranging from psychology to governmental work, where she strived to make it to the top as a means of helping as many people as she could. However, joining the Kansas Leadership Center “rattled the striver in me to my core,” Edwards said.
Edwards realized it was time to make a change in how she should approach the leadership role. Leadership training has traditionally taught what Edwards called technical leadership. Some researchers have now adopted adaptive leadership, which intends to “mobilize others to make progress on difficult issues,” Associate Provost and Dean of the Honors College Gary Wyatt said. The Honors College sponsored the event.
“What if … we decide as a group tonight that we will not perpetuate that broken model of leadership,” Edwards said.
Adaptive leadership takes into consideration that because people are dynamic, always changing, and respond to leaders who support their own endeavors more than leaders who prescribe them what to do, adaptive leadership is becoming more common. Adaptive leadership asks the leader, “How are you honoring those you lead?” Additionally, being an adaptive leader asks the leader to look inward to really start answering the question, “What is it that I want to accomplish using the tools I have?” Edwards became fascinated with the idea of who she is and why that’s important.
Edwards first and foremost asked that the established and emerging leaders in the room explore their authenticity. Authenticity is a what keeps someone grounded when the winds of change are blowing. Authentic living is about leading from the core and navigating change. In her lecture, Edwards kept authenticity at the heart of the lesson as she danced through the different elements of what it takes to get there.
The leader’s purpose, according to Edwards, is to replenish and build by knowing who they are and what they can offer, and then giving what they can offer away. Often, people get caught up in what they are “supposed to be” instead of embracing their authenticity and creating their own path.
Creating one’s own path requires an open heart and mind, Edwards said, and that can be explored through meditation.
Through meditation, Edwards said the world starts presenting itself. Quietly engaging with one’s own body and mind allows the person to start opening up the different layers of their self and learning how to be present. Rather than building regret, no matter how small, when focused on the past, and rather than building anxiety when focused on the future, being present allows a person to become more aware of how to be the person leader they want to be. Through this experience, leadership transcends “doing” and becomes “being.”
To live authentically also means to live vulnerably, Edwards said. Vulnerability allows emotional truthfulness and the opportunity to build trust. Edwards said it took her most of her professional career to feel she was living authentically, and she urged students to start being their authentic selves immediately. She said ESU is a place that fosters that.
“What you have you here at your disposal at Emporia State is a model of leadership that I didn’t have,” Edwards said.
Wyatt shared with the audience that ESU has just declared that adaptive leadership is part of its strategic plan. He said he hopes students and others see that they truly can make progress on difficult issues.
“She (Edwards) is just an awesome person with a tremendous message that I felt could really inspire the students with the things that she had to say, and she certainly did,” Wyatt said.
He added that he hopes it’s a surprising and refreshing message to students that they do not have to be in positions of authority to be leaders.
After the lecture, the floor opened for questions. The audience asked Edwards more about the Kansas Leadership Center, as well as more about vulnerability and how to detach success from perfection. A reception immediately followed the Q&A, where audience members mingled and discussed the lecture.
“I thought she had great insights, especially when she talked about vulnerability, (because) that’s something a lot of us struggle with,” Instructor of Counselor Education Danielle Nimako said. “Knowing the different concepts and constructs and theories and understanding how being authentic ourselves … will come together in the success story is very important.”
Edwards reminds people that the most important task in life is to discover who they are and give it away.
