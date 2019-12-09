At 2:30 a.m. Monday, first responders were called to the 400 block of West Highway 50 for the report of an injury accident and a semi fire.
Rene Santana-Santos, 42, of Emporia was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup eastbound on Highway 50 when he crossed over the center line and collided with a 2020 Kenworth semi, driven by Texan Johnny Pugh, 25.
Santana-Santos was trapped in his vehicle and required extrication and transportation to Newman Regional Health. He sustained serious injuries.
A secondary accident occurred, caused by an eastbound 2009 Toyota Corolla striking debris in the roadway. The vehicle was driven by Cottonwood Falls resident Richard Kampff Jr. Kampff’s status is unknown.
Highway 50 was closed for three hours and traffic was restricted to one lane during the morning commute.
Law enforcement officials said the dense fog may have contributed to the accident. The accident is still under investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
