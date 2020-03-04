ALLEN — The Northern Heights girls had already seen Central Heights once this season.
As it turns out, a rematch changed very little.
The Wildcats pounced early and kept their opponents at bay, opening 2A sub-state with a 53-29 victory over the Vikings.
They defeated Central Heights by a 54-27 margin in early January.
"We had a pretty good first quarter and fourth quarter, offensively," NHHS Head Coach Lanny Massey said. "We corrected a few things in the second half defensively and that kept Central Heights from cutting into our lead until our offense got rolling again in the fourth quarter."
The Wildcats got nine first-quarter points from senior Khylee Massey en route to a 20-9 advantage entering the second. The spread remained at 11 as the two teams broke at halftime.
It wasn't until the fourth quarter that Northern Heights distanced itself even further, stretching its lead to 24 by game's end.
Massey scored a game-high 22 points while Caleigh Smart added 12 for the Wildcats.
NHHS advances to the sub-state semifinals and will play Maranatha Academy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Lyndon.
"We are going to have to play better Thursday but we also know that we can," Coach Massey said.
CHHS 9 10 7 3 — 29
NHHS 20 10 6 17 — 53
Central Heights: Riemer 2, Brown 14, Meyer 3, Brockus 9, Compton 1
Northern Heights: Massey 22, Burton 2, French 7, Hines 2, Smart 12, Boyce 4, Barnett 4.
