Hartford and Neosho Rapids can expect better internet service next year, thanks to a state grant announced Thursday.
Governor Laura Kelly said KwiKom will receive more than $1.8 million to connect 1,333 customers in eastern Lyon, Osage and Franklin Counties.
“We submitted a project to entirely build the towns of Neosho Rapids and Hartford, and some of the adjacent rural areas,” John Terry, KwiKom Director of Customer Experience, said Thursday. “Right now, it’s completely unserved” for fiber internet.
The rural work will take place south of Interstate 35 along the Lyon-Coffey County line, approximately one mile south of Hartford in the area of the Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge.
“We have had wireless broadband available in that area for quite some time,” Terry noted. He believed Mercury is the only other company providing service close to the federal definition of “broadband” internet.
Terry said most of the preparation for the project will be done in-house. KwiKom currently is building fiber in Osage City and Paola for a project in the Ottawa area. The eastern Lyon County project should be next in line.
“I would anticipate early to mid-’23” for the installation, he said. “We tend to work year-round,” barring muddy or ice-cold conditions.
“This funding knocks down a barrier for Kansans looking to participate in the digital economy, access telemedicine, and take advantage of online education,” Kelly said in a statement.
The money comes from Kansas’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, which has been approved by the federal Treasury Department.
KwiKom applied for a state grant before. But it’s a competitive process, and S&A Telephone was selected in May for a grant to cover Americus.
“There’s always a lot more needs and wants than there is funding,” Terry admitted.
In fact, the state received 141 applications from internet providers. Six were selected Thursday for $23.1 million of construction.
The cost of fiber internet will vary. Customers who qualify for the government’s Affordable Connectivity Program can pay as little as $25 per month for 100 megabits per second. Otherwise, service will start at $55.
Terry added that KwiKom has some out-of-this-world competition these days: Starlink satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. He said beta testing is underway in rural Kansas.
“We’ve actually seen not an insignificant portion of them return, after trying the service,” Terry said. But with fiber internet, wireless will be “not much of a factor.”
