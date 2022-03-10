The latest snowstorm to cross Kansas stopped activities at two area school districts Thursday, while causing delays at others.
Emporia and Cottonwood Falls reported three inches of snow Thursday morning. But a winter weather advisory for Lyon County was lifted by afternoon.
Reports to the north had three inches of snow in the Topeka area and five inches near Manhattan.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center announced Emporia Police moved to “phase 2 crash reporting.”
But it appeared the state 5A basketball tournaments at White Auditorium would not be affected. The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced a 2A tournament in Manhattan was still on, even though Kansas State University closed its campus.
The snow began at Emporia Municipal Airport in the 2 a.m. hour. Freezing fog was included for a couple of hours.
A National Weather Service briefing indicated Emporia would get the heaviest snow between 9 a.m. - noon. A break from snow is expected during the afternoon, only to have it resume during the evening and continue through early Friday morning.
Forecasters in Topeka believe Emporia will wind up with two to four inches of snow. Topeka could receive five to seven inches. Sunshine may begin melting the snow Friday afternoon.
Chase County Schools canceled class for the day, for what it hopes will be the last time this term.
“In the best interest of all Kansans, we have decided not to schedule another snowstorm!” the district’s Facebook page said.
