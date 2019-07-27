The Emporia Senior Center recently said goodbye to beloved employee Yasmin Sandoval.
Sandoval was an employee for North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, Inc. and cooked at the Emporia Senior Center since July 2015. Though she was employed through NCFHAAA, she adopted the roles of assistant cook, translator and side manager for the senior center. She is moving on to cook at Sacred Heart Catholic School.
“She has quite a bit of real positive energy and a lot of love for the seniors,” Senior Center Executive Director Ian Boyd said about Sandoval.
Sandoval was known for her ability to naturally develop relationships with the members and staff of the Senior Center. She often referred to them as “my people.”
“Those bonds, they’re very important,” Boyd said. “We want everyone to socialize. We want everyone to participate in our events and activities. If [the meal] is nutritious and if it’s quality and good and served with a little bit of humor, it makes it that much more appealing to everyone.”
“I loved my job,” Sandoval said.
She said she did her job to see the members’ faces brighten when she visited with them.
“Every day they get a meal and see that somebody is taking care of them,” she said. “It gave me more experience for my future. When I get older, I want to be treated the same way I treat them.”
Sandoval said she always does her best to have a positive attitude and be happy around everyone.
It was a common theme to hear members and staff talk about how Sandoval was famous for going above and beyond, helping set up for events or making sure members got exactly what they needed, even providing her cell phone number if someone could not get ahold of the Senior Center or Friendship Center.
“Yasmin would make sure that, not only were [the members] served decent meals, but some of them would want certain things a certain way, or some of them who are more indigent or needed a little helping hand, she would take care of them, if she could,” Boyd said.
Sandoval would sometimes prepare a to-go meal or frozen meal, or give a little extra food, if she had the supplies.
“She’s a very compassionate person,” Senior Center member Rita Marmouri said about Sandoval. “She genuinely cares about the people here. She even came in the other day, after she had already left the position, and helped out with the dishes.”
Sandoval said she enjoyed cooking everything. Staff and members said some of their favorite dishes were meatloaf, barbecue chicken, sweet potatoes and chicken fried steak.
“If we ever have a kitchen here, if I ever get the funding for it, to take over the noon meal, I’d hire her in a heartbeat,” Boyd said. “I want the seniors to have the best food, the best environment.”
“I will come back to see you guys,” Sandoval said.
She has already visited the senior center since leaving.
Sandoval looks forward to cooking at Sacred Heart, where her son Tyler, 4, will be attending this upcoming year.
“I’ll have time to be with [Tyler], and I’ll get to know more kids and a different staff,” she said. “It’s going to be a little bit different.”
Senior Center members and staff described Sandoval as: humble, thankful, cute, affectionate, appreciative, kind, thoughtful, funny, positive, fun, godly, passionate, loving and compassionate.
“I love everybody,” Sandoval said. “I love the senior center. It’s a good place to come and relax. Everybody is really nice. Ian has been doing so good for the center. He’s a blessing for those people. I love my people, and may God bless all my seniors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.