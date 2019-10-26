COTTONWOOD FALLS — The Madison Bulldogs dominated the ground in their meeting with Chase County on Friday night, getting 244 rushing yards out of Colton Fife and Nasun Wasson in a 62-18 victory.
Fife had eight carries, but totaled 133 yards and five touchdowns while leading the tempo of the visiting Bulldogs’ offensive presence.
He scored each of Madison’s first five touchdowns, guiding his Bulldogs to a 30-6 halftime advantage.
Blaise Holloway reeled in a 21-yard touchdown catch, his second of the game, in the third to close Chase County’s deficit to 18, but Madison responded with a 40-yard touchdown by Fife and a 35-yard scoring run by Wasson to pile onto the lead.
Madison had more than 450 yards of total offense on the night, getting a 3-for-9 passing effort from quarterback Ryan Wolgram, who threw for 83 yards with a touchdown pass to Fife. He added 91 yards on five carries with a score.
For Chase County, Cael Budke was 10-for-16 passing with 103 yards and two touchdowns, both to Holloway. He added 25 carries for 91 yards on the ground.
Madison will host Solomon in the first round of the Eight-Man Division I playoffs next week, while Chase County will face top-seeded Canton-Galva.
