US-NEWS-RIVER-ROARED-INTO-THEIR-HOMES-2-MI.jpg

Juan Antonio Molina drives his old jeep through a flooded road in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico on Tuesday. Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday.

 Pedro Portal

The season officially changes Thursday. Seldom is it as obvious as it is in Emporia, as summer turns to fall.

Emporia Municipal Airport had 0.45 inches of rain as of 8 a.m. Thursday. Rain is expected to last through 3 p.m. as a cold front moves through.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.