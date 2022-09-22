The season officially changes Thursday. Seldom is it as obvious as it is in Emporia, as summer turns to fall.
Emporia Municipal Airport had 0.45 inches of rain as of 8 a.m. Thursday. Rain is expected to last through 3 p.m. as a cold front moves through.
The high temperature Thursday is forecast to be a relatively chilly 61 degrees.
Compare that with the rest of the week. Wednesday’s high at the airport was 92, following three consecutive days at 100. Cottonwood Falls reported a high of 99.
Put another way: the Thursday high in Emporia could be 10 degrees under the Wednesday morning low of 71.
The airport reported a trace of rainfall Wednesday, as the front arrived.
More rain is possible Friday morning, with the sun emerging in the afternoon. The weekend should be cloud-free, with 86 expected for Emporia State’s home football game Saturday afternoon.
Emporia will end summer 2022 with 16 100-degree days, compared with two last summer. Cottonwood Falls reached triple digits 10 times this summer, after two last year.
And for the precision people: fall begins in the northern hemisphere at 7:03 p.m
