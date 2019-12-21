LYNDON — The Council Grove girls couldn’t finish many shots on Friday night, but thanks to their defense, they didn’t have to.
The Braves held Lyndon to single-digit scoring in three quarters and held on for a 39-30 victory over the Tigers.
“I thought we played really well defensively with a couple of minor lapses,” CGHS Head Girls Coach Jason Shelangouski said. “Offensively, we moved the ball well and had great looks, but just couldn’t finish them all.”
CGHS held a one-basket lead after the first quarter, doubling its advantage by halftime. The Braves got a little separation in the third that proved to be the difference.
Paisli Butler had a team-high eight points, while Abbi Good scored six.
The Council Grove boys had similar success after overcoming an early deficit on Friday. The Braves trailed at the end of the first quarter and were in a 22-all tie at halftime, but came away with a 47-44 victory.
Hadyn Bieling had a team-high 15 points, making a 3-pointer in each of the first three quarters before scoring six in the final period without a shot from long range.
CGHS will travel to Jefferson County North on Friday, January 3, before resuming Flint Hills League play by hosting Osage City on Jan. 7.
GIRLS
CGHS 7 12 11 9 — 39
LHS 5 10 6 9 — 30
Council Grove: Good 6, Boatwright 1, Armstrong 5, Cannon 4, Honas 5, Jones 5, Allen 5, Butler 8.
BOYS
CGHS 8 14 10 15 — 47
LHS 10 12 7 14 — 43
Council Grove: Hula 11, Bieling 15, Marshall 11, Miller 5, Heath 5
Lyndon: Massey 4, Biggs 6, Bazil 4, Detwiler 6, Kitselman 16, Miller 7.
