A cowboy from Waverly is a winner and a leader at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Jess Pope rode “Mr. Harry” to a top score of 86.5 Saturday night in the third go-round of the bareback riding competition in Las Vegas. That gives him a three-day total of 258.5, five points ahead of the field.
Pope currently is number-one in the world in bareback. But Saturday night's score was more impressive considering he rode from the “eliminator pen,” where the broncs are considered the toughest.
“The eliminator pen is a kill-or-be-killed mentality,” Pope told Twisted Rodeo. “A lot of this is connected to a wrestler’s mentality. When you step on that mat, it doesn’t matter what happened to all your buddies. It’s what’s right there in front of you... I just have to control the strategic chaos that’s at my hand.”
Pope earned $28,914 for his Saturday win. It followed a second-place finish in the first go-round and a fourth-place finish on day two.
“The eliminator pen, especially, makes you feel really good, because those are the hardest horses in the world,” Pope added. “To get the win on one of those (animals) is special.”
ProRodeo.com showed Pope was fourth on the overall NFR playoff series leaderboard after Saturday night's events, with 7,862.2 points. Pope's earnings so far in Las Vegas total $73,910, and his total for the year is $233,149.
In women's action, Beau Peterson of Council Grove finished fourth in average in breakaway roping this past week. She roped nine out of 10 calves in the two-day finals and won $6,541.
The NFR continue through next Saturday.
