Jess Pope at NFR - 12.3.22

Jess Pope of Waverly won Saturday night's third go-around in bareback riding at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He leads in average through three days.

 Courtesy ProRodeo.com

A cowboy from Waverly is a winner and a leader at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Jess Pope rode “Mr. Harry” to a top score of 86.5 Saturday night in the third go-round of the bareback riding competition in Las Vegas. That gives him a three-day total of 258.5, five points ahead of the field.

