A hunter from North Carolina was hospitalized Monday after authorities said he was accidentally shot while hunting near Admire.
According to a written release from Lyon County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Travis Mishler, Nathan Lindeman of Wake Forest, North Carolina, was hunting with a group in north Lyon County when deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 56 at 2:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Lindeman, 54, reportedly drove himself to the Admire toll plaza after calling 911 for help. Mishler said Lindeman had several minor wounds from being struck with 12-gauge birdshot while he was hunting.
Undersheriff John Koelsch confirmed to The Gazette that the unidentified man shot himself accidentally.
Lindeman was transported to Newman Regional Health by Emporia EMS with non-life-threatening.
According to information released by the International Hunter Education Association, the U.S. and Canada combined see around 1,000 hunting shooting accidents each year. Close to 10% of these hunting accidents are fatal.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Kansas Hunter Education offers a free education course online to students ages 16 and older. Upon successful completion of this course, students aged 16 and older will be issued a final hunter education certificate and hunter education card that can be printed from a computer.
Students 11 - 16 years old need to refer to the Traditional or Internet-Assisted Course for instructions on completing hunter education.
The course can be found at https://ksoutdoors.com.
