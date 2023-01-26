Snow and measuring tape

Measuring tape showed about 1.75 inches of snow on the ground Wednesday morning in Cottonwood Falls.

 Courtesy Facebook.com/Chase County Sheriff's Office

Final reports from the Tuesday night storm across Lyon County show higher than expected snowfall in some places.

A resident reported 3.5 inches of snow seven miles west-southwest of Reading. A station five miles southeast of Emporia had 3.2 inches, while 2.5 inches fell five miles south-southeast of Bushong.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.