Final reports from the Tuesday night storm across Lyon County show higher than expected snowfall in some places.
A resident reported 3.5 inches of snow seven miles west-southwest of Reading. A station five miles southeast of Emporia had 3.2 inches, while 2.5 inches fell five miles south-southeast of Bushong.
Madison saw 2.4 inches of snow, while locations in Cottonwood Falls saw between 1.8-2.5 inches.
The two-day precipitation total at Emporia Municipal Airport was 0.18 inches. That puts the total for January at 0.99 inches, which will beat the normal for the month of 0.78 inches.
More snow may be coming to the area, but not until after the weekend.
After a cloudy and cold Thursday, Friday and Saturday should be sunny and more comfortable. The highs could reach 50 degrees.
But then a dry front will bring strong north winds and more chill. The forecast high for Kansas Day Sunday is only 26, with temperatures remaining below freezing through the middle of next week.
