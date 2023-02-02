The next cold front is heading for Emporia. But salt, sand and shovels will not be required for it this time.
The front that's passing through Thursday night should be dry. The only impact will be lowering the temperature by several degrees.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a low of 10 degrees Wednesday. Cottonwood Falls fell to eight.
But the temperature in Emporia was at 20 Thursday morning, after Wednesday's high climbed back above freezing, to 40.
Thursday should be milder, with a forecast high of 47. Then the front will flip the wind from south to north, leading to an overnight low of 14. Temperatures may not get above 40 Friday.
But beyond that, it might feel a bit like spring. The weekend should be sunny, with highs of 57 Saturday and 59 Sunday.
The next chance for moisture comes Tuesday. As of now, forecasters expect it to be rain-only.
