A reader recently reached out with some concerns about the frequency of which elevators at Emporia State University break down. We reached out to ESU’s facilities director for more information on maintenance and problem calls.
Out of 27 elevators on Emporia State’s campus there have been four occasions this year where an elevator has broken down while someone is in it, according to Bill McKernan, executive director of facilities at ESU. This is not just an occurrence with the older elevators either. It happens with the newer ones as well, McKernan said.
“So it’s hard to say, we can replace all the elevators on campus and it may help the problem temporarily, but, you know, we’ve got 16 elevators just in our academic buildings alone.”
The elevators on campus vary in age and are anywhere from brand new to 50 years old. There is also regular maintenance done of each elevator based on the manufacturer requirements, McKernan said. All the elevators on campus are required to have 40 hours of maintenance a month done to them, not including repair or service calls.
“Well, we are maintaining the elevators,” he said. “I mean doing what the manufacturer says on their maintenance schedule, you know, replacing devices as necessary in order to keep this from happening. But, you know, with the volume of the elevators we have on campus, having zero issues is a tall order. Obviously, we do everything we can to prevent them.”
McKernan said the university does have a protocol for these situations that includes the help of University Police Chief Jerry Cook.
“We disable the elevator to ensure that when they do go to remove the individual, obviously, first we attempt to try and get the elevator operational,” McKernan said. “But if they can’t get it working they will disable the elevator. So when we do open the doors the elevator doesn’t start working again and potentially cause more damage. ... Then when the elevators have been rendered safe — that it isn’t going to operate — they will open the doors and get the individuals out.”
